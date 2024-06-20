Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme to begin in Galway shortly
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme is to begin in Galway shortly
This scheme, already in place in Cork and Limerick, supports those with additional needs gain the skills to travel independently on public transport.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Bus Eireann has launched its new 5-year sustainability strategy, and its key aim to to have half it’s fleet with zero emissions by 2030.
Rory Leahy, the company’s Chief Safety and Sustainability officer says there are challenges in converting the fleet – but they’ve got a plan for that too.
The post Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme to begin in Galway shortly appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Independent Ireland councillors unhappy after being “locked out” of power in new County Council
Local Independent Ireland councillors aren’t happy that they’ve been “locked ou...
Call for “certainty” from HSE over future plan for Clifden Hospital once new amalgamated nursing unit is completed
There’s a call for “certainty” from the HSE over future plans for Clifden Hospi...
Plans lodged for new housing estate in Moycullen village
Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Moycullen village. Ardent Property Investment ...
Developer appeals to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of antenna and dishes on Knocknacarra building
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of planning permission to keep a...
€150K awarded to GRETB to support marginalised learners
Close to €150,000 in funding has been announced for Galway and Roscommon Education and Training B...
Maybe the time has come to stop torturing our own people
Country Living with Francis Farragher ELECTION count locations are unusual places to be: late ...
Five points to take from Euro and local elections
World of Politics with Harry McGee Five points to make as the dust finally settles on the Euro...
ED is bursting at the seams
The emergency department at University Hospital Galway is bursting at the seams, with health chie...
Defiant 14-man Galway minors pipped at the post in thrilling semi-final
Tipperary 1-24 Galway 0-26 (After extra-time) John McIntyre at the Gaelic Grounds ONE...