  • Services

Services

Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme to begin in Galway shortly

Published:

Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme to begin in Galway shortly
Share story:

Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme is to begin in Galway shortly

This scheme, already in place in Cork and Limerick, supports those with additional needs gain the skills to travel independently on public transport.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Bus Eireann has launched its new 5-year sustainability strategy, and its key aim to to have half it’s fleet with zero emissions by 2030.

Rory Leahy, the company’s Chief Safety and Sustainability officer says there are challenges in converting the fleet – but they’ve got a plan for that too.

The post Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme to begin in Galway shortly appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Independent Ireland councillors unhappy after being “locked out” of power in new County Council

Local Independent Ireland councillors aren’t happy that they’ve been “locked ou...

no_space
Call for “certainty” from HSE over future plan for Clifden Hospital once new amalgamated nursing unit is completed

There’s a call for “certainty” from the HSE over future plans for Clifden Hospi...

no_space
Plans lodged for new housing estate in Moycullen village

Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Moycullen village. Ardent Property Investment ...

no_space
Developer appeals to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of antenna and dishes on Knocknacarra building

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of planning permission to keep a...

no_space
€150K awarded to GRETB to support marginalised learners

Close to €150,000 in funding has been announced for Galway and Roscommon Education and Training B...

no_space
Maybe the time has come to stop torturing our own people

Country Living with Francis Farragher ELECTION count locations are unusual places to be: late ...

no_space
Five points to take from Euro and local elections

World of Politics with Harry McGee Five points to make as the dust finally settles on the Euro...

no_space
ED is bursting at the seams

The emergency department at University Hospital Galway is bursting at the seams, with health chie...

no_space
Defiant 14-man Galway minors pipped at the post in thrilling semi-final

Tipperary 1-24 Galway 0-26 (After extra-time) John McIntyre at the Gaelic Grounds ONE...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up