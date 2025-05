This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Bus Eireann has lodged plans for a major extension to its city bus depot to accommodate a new electric bus fleet.

The project would add 35 EV charge stations at the existing depot at Galway Harbour Business Park at the docks.

The city bus fleet has been hybrid since 2021, but the goal is a move to zero emission, fully electric buses.

City planners will make a decision in July.

