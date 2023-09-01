  • Services

Bus Eireann expands city school transport to Rosscahill

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – School transport for children travelling to and from schools in the city has been expanded to Rosscahill

Previously, the pick up point started and finished in Drimcong in Moycullen.

Senator Sean Kyne says the expansion to Rosscahill is a very important change that has been sought for a very long time.

