Bus Éireann assessing options to improve peak-time performance on strained 404 service between Oranmore and Westside

Bus Éireann has confirmed it’s actively assessing options to improve peak-time performance on the 404 bus route between Oranmore and Westside.

As complaints grow, a recent assessment has highlighted the need for additional resources on the strained service.


Unlike most city bus services which operate every 20 minutes, the 404 route between Oranmore and Westside runs every half hour.

But it’s been the source of serious complaints, relating to peak time operation in the mornings, late afternoon and early evenings.

They include no-shows, passengers packed like sardines, and people left waiting at bus stops for long periods of time.

Last week, a bus driver addressed a full-capacity 404 bus over the intercom, advising passengers that if they have problems with the service, they should contact the NTA.

Now, Bus Éireann has revealed a recent punctuality assessment has highlighted the need for added resources on the route and this is now under discussion at a high-level.

It says 97 percent of 404 services were operated in September, but traffic congestion along the route is having a major impact

It adds it fully understands the frustration and inconvenience when a service is delayed or where there are capacity issues and apologises to any customers affected.

