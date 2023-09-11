Bus Éireann adds capacity to Gort morning service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Éireann has added capacity to its morning service in Gort.

An additional bus will now serve Route 434 leaving Gort at 7.30am and serving Ardrahan, Kilcolgan, Clarinbridge and Oranmore.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the existing bus had often been full departing Gort, leaving passengers at subsequent stops without a service.

Deputy Cannon says it’s important that bus services expand in line with their demand: