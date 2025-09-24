Bus commuters in Conamara region need greater shelter

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
A MORE expansive roll-out of bus shelters across the Conamara region was called for by local councillors at their area meeting in County Hall last week.
Cllr. Tomás Ó Curraoin [RepSF], said that while he welcomed moves as regards the provision of shelters in Bearna and Spiddal, a lot more of them were needed across the region.
“If the shelters are there, people can be dropped off at them, including children going to school. More shelters are needed – we don’t want children going to school dripping wet,” said Cllr. Ó Curraoin.
According to Cllr. Pádraig Mac an Iomaire [FG], the provision of extra bus shelters needed to be focused on more with a timetable put in place for their provision.
“I would also like to see a timetable of the bus services put in place at the shelters – it would be a big help to people to see what times the buses were due at,” said Cllr. Mac an Iomaire.
Cllr. Martin Lee [FF] said that while the news about the Barna and Spiddal bus shelters was to be welcomed, areas like Leitir Mór and Leitir Mealláin were badly in need of such shelters.
Senior Executive Engineer with Galway County Council [Active Travel], Paula Higgins, told councillors that funding for more bus shelters was being sought while she would take on board the suggestion about the provision of bus timetables at the shelters.
A detailed reported by Paula Higgins on 2025 Active Travel projects, stated that in Conamara alone, there were over 80 bus stops while the total number for Galway 360. [By comparison, County Leitrim has 40 bus stops]. To be eligible for bus shelter funding, any stop must have five routes passing per day.
The report also pointed out that Údarás na Gaeltachta are also providing funding for ‘age friendly accessible bus shelters’ in parts of Conamara with two of those already in situ at Indreabhán and Cashla.
Pictured: Cllr Padraig Mac An Iomaire…bus shelter call.
