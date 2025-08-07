Burst watermain causing outages in Athenry and Clarinbridge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A burst watermain is causing outages this morning in the Athenry and Clarinbridge areas.

Uisce Éireann crews have been working to repair the fault, which happened on the water main at Carnmore last night.

It’s impacting water supply to Athenry North, East and West, Moorpark, Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan, Slievefinn, Castlelambert, Carnmore West, Cashla and Castleleen Cartymore.

The outage is also impacting those on group water schemes in Carnmore, Cashla, Tyrone and Moorpark.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 5 this evening, and it usually takes two to three hours for normal supply to be restored.