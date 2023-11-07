Burst watermain causes outage in parts of Tuam town

Residents and businesses in Tuam Town will be without a supply of water today due to a burst water main in the area.

The affected areas are Ballymote and Drum.





Emergency works are underway and supply is expected to be restored later this afternoon.

