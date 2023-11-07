Burst watermain causes outage in parts of Tuam town
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Residents and businesses in Tuam Town will be without a supply of water today due to a burst water main in the area.
The affected areas are Ballymote and Drum.
Emergency works are underway and supply is expected to be restored later this afternoon.
