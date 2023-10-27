Residents in the Ballinderreen area have no water today

The outage is due to a burst watermain





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The affected area includes Ballinderreen, Pollagh and Mulroog.

Irish Water says supply won’t be restored until approximately 6 this evening

The post Burst watermain causes outage in Ballinderreen area appeared first on Galway Bay FM.