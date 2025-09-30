Burst water main impacting homes and businesses in Carnmore and Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A burst water main is impacting homes and businesses in Carnmore and parts of Athenry.

The trunk main is on the Monivea Road and the outage is affecting areas served by the Ballydavid Reservoir, including parts of Athenry.

A number of Group Water Schemes have also been affected, including the Castlelambert, Carraun/Castle Ellen, Grange, Carnmore no.3, Cartymore, Cashla Nos.1 & 2, and Moorpark Nos.1 & 2 schemes.

Uisce Eireann estimates that repairs will be complete by 8 tonight.