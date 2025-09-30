  • Services

Services

Burst water main impacting homes and businesses in Carnmore and Athenry

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Burst water main impacting homes and businesses in Carnmore and Athenry
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A burst water main is impacting homes and businesses in Carnmore and parts of Athenry.

The trunk main is on the Monivea Road and the outage is affecting areas served by the Ballydavid Reservoir, including parts of Athenry.

A number of Group Water Schemes have also been affected, including the Castlelambert, Carraun/Castle Ellen, Grange, Carnmore no.3, Cartymore, Cashla Nos.1 & 2, and Moorpark Nos.1 & 2 schemes.

Uisce Eireann estimates that repairs will be complete by 8 tonight.

More like this:
no_space
Inis Mór gearing up for its first ever Emergency Services Open Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMInis Mór is gearing up for its first ever Emergency S...

no_space
Expensive robotic lawnmower stolen from house in Ardrahan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn expensive robotic lawnmower has been stolen from t...

no_space
City Council seeking public's ideas on local budget spend of €25K

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is looking for people's ideas on ...

no_space
Datavant on track to open Galway HQ early next year as recruitment ramps up

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA US health data company is on track to open its new ...

no_space
Public information event on creation of Renmore Neighbourhood Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public information event is taking place tomorrow o...

no_space
Complete Laboratory Solutions announces 140 new jobs in Galway over next 3 years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMComplete Laboratory Solutions is creating up to 140 n...

no_space
Average price of new build home in Co Galway now €420,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe latest Daft.ie report shows the average price of ...

no_space
Average price of new build home in Galway now €420,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe latest Daft.ie report shows the average price of ...

no_space
Five-time camogie champions set to scale new heights

They were no strangers to scaling the heights during their camogie days – but the championship-wi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up