Burst water main at city's Circular Road causing widespread outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A burst water main at Circular Road in the city is causing widespread outages

It’s affecting water supply to approximately 500 units in the areas of Circular Road, Clybaun Road, The Heath, Cúirt Chéirín, Hy Brasil Court, The Bailey, Fána Buí, Barnacranny, Bushypark; Ballymoneen Road and surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann says a specialist repair crew is currently on site and repairs are expected to be complete by approximately 3 this afternoon.

To ensure the safety of the crews carrying out the repairs to the burst and the safety of the public, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

