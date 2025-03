This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A home owner has confronted two men who broke into his premises in Rahoon early today

The two men broke into the house in Gleann Dara at approximately 2.40 this morning.

They entered through the front door but the owner woke up and confronted the burglars

They then fled the property on foot.

Anyone who may have witnessed any person or vehicle acting suspiciously in the Gleann Dara area around this time is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 53 8000.