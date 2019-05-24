Burglars cut through wall of Currys store

Gardaí investigating the burglary of phones and computers worth in the region of €11,000 from Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the city last weekend believe that a fair degree of planning was involved in the crime.

The two-man gang are understood to have used cutting equipment – possibly a motorised console saw – to cut out a section of the wall at the rear of the store at Galway Retail Park on the Headford Road.

A car used in the robbery has been identified by investigating Gardai who are trawling through CCTV footage in an effort to try and identify the robbers.

The duo began their operation at around 3.30am last Saturday morning (May 18th) and had left the scene by car about 40 minutes later at 4.10am.

Fourteen mobile phones and four laptop computers – worth in the region of €11,000 – were stolen.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.