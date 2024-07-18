Buildings highlighted for redevelopment into arts space and housing in Tuam town

Several buildings in Tuam have been highlighted for their potential to bring more amenities and housing to the town.

Representatives from Reimagining Tuam presented their proposals at a recent meeting of Tuam Municipal District area.





They propose that the Old Brewery on Shop Street, an 18th century town house located at The Mall, be developed into an arts space.

While they believe some retail outlets at the entrance to Chapel Lane from High Street could be repurposed as housing units.

Councillor Peter Roche told Kevin Dwyer the proposals have the backing of the councillors:

