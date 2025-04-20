Building those barriers to help crack down on crime

Ex-Garda Sergeant and Crime Prevention Officer, Michael Walsh – now a security consultant with his own company, Build Secure – offers some timely tips on ‘designing out crime’ before embarking on construction projects.

As Ireland navigates a historic building boom, the choices made today will shape, not just the physical landscape of our country but also the safety and well-being of future generations. The surge in residential, commercial, and public infrastructure provides a unique opportunity to embed principles of crime prevention into the very fabric of our communities. Michael Walsh, a former Garda Sergeant with over 30 years of experience in policing and crime prevention, asserts that by embracing Designing Out Crime at the planning stage, we can build safer spaces and reduce the long-term societal and financial costs of crime.”

Designing out crime refers to proactive strategies that reduce opportunities for criminal activity through thoughtful planning, design, and management of the built environment. This approach is rooted in the principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), a globally recognised framework that demonstrates how urban design can influence behaviour.

CPTED focuses on creating environments that promote natural surveillance, establish clear territorial boundaries, and foster community interaction. These principles deter criminal activity and are particularly critical as urban centres expand. Densely populated spaces, if not carefully designed, can inadvertently create opportunities for crime.

While Garda Crime Prevention Officers are trained in CPTED principles and possess valuable insights into local crime trends and crime prevention, they rarely get the opportunity to exercise these skills during the critical design stage, as they are not an authorised or mandated body within Ireland’s planning system; this needs to change!

After all, preventing crime would free up Garda time to focus on other vital community functions.

All of this is happening because Ireland’s construction surge, driven by urgent housing needs and significant government investment in infrastructure, has also presented an unprecedented chance to integrate crime prevention into the planning process. From large-scale housing developments to revitalised town centres, every blueprint offers a blank slate to prioritise safety.

However, this window of opportunity is fleeting. Once structures are built, retrofitting for security becomes significantly more expensive and disruptive. For this reason, developers, architects, urban planners, Gardai and other stakeholders must collaborate now to incorporate designing out crime principles into every project.

Failing to consider crime prevention at the outset leads to environments that are more difficult and costly to police. Poorly lit walkways, unsecured public spaces, and buildings with limited natural surveillance effectively invite criminal behaviour.

Beyond the tangible impacts, the consequences of crime extend to pervasive fear and mental health struggles among residents, eroding their quality of life and undermining the sense of community that safe spaces foster.

Statistics show that communities designed with CPTED principles experience lower rates of vandalism, burglary, and anti-social behaviour. For example, projects in the UK that implemented similar crime prevention methods achieved an 87% reduction in burglaries. However, the benefits extend beyond crime reduction. Designing safe environments fosters a sense of belonging and connection, essential for long-term community resilience.

For myself, recently retired from An Garda Síochána, I have dedicated over three decades to policing and crime prevention – in urban and rural settings, addressing issues ranging from petty theft to organised crime. And as founder of BuildSecure.ie, my aim now is to help the building industry design spaces that prioritise safety without compromising aesthetics or functionality.

Whether it’s advising on lighting and access control for a new housing estate or ensuring that a public park promotes natural surveillance, my goal is to create environments that deter crime while fostering a sense of community.

Ireland stands at a crossroads. The decisions made during this building boom will leave a legacy for generations to come. By integrating the principles of designing out crime at the planning stage, we can build safer, more resilient communities that provide, not just shelter, but also security, connection, and hope.

Now is the time for action. Collaboration among planners, developers, Gardai, and other crime prevention practitioners is essential to ensure that this moment of growth also becomes a moment of foresight.

Together, we can design a future that prioritises safety, community, and well-being for all.

Pictured: Michael Walsh.