Building begins on 36 new residential units in Galway City and County in July according to figures published yesterday.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Construction on 36 new residential units in Galway City and County began in July, according to figures published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Of that total, 33 commencement notices were issued in the county, with 3 issued in the city.

This brings the total to 301 notices issued in the city and county up to the end of July.

Nationally, data shows that 1,059 commencement notices for new homes were lodged in July 2025, bringing the total to 7,384 commencement notices for the first seven months of 2025. 35% are scheme dwellings, 26% are apartments and 39% are for one-off homes.

By Local authority, the most homes commenced in July were in Dublin City (1,459) followed by Cork County (628) and Limerick (461).

