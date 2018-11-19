Budget records €10m boost to City Council coffers

Galway City Council’s draft budget will show an increased purse of almost €10 million when it is presented to councillors this afternoon – with housing and planning set to get the biggest boost.

The budget, which has a total forecasted spend just shy of €88 million, leaves rates and Local Property Tax untouched – while funding for housing will be matched by a parallel income provision from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

In his budget report, Chief Executive of Galway City Council, Brendan McGrath, says that Budget 2019 will continue to make provision to “maintain existing services to a high standard” – adding that matched funding for housing will allow the Council to fund and staff new projects in the city.

“The expansion of our responsibilities in areas such as climate change, tourism, economic development, recreation and amenity, and data protection are some of the areas that will be covered.

“Provisions are also included relating to the Local Elections in 2019 and other related and associated costs,” he adds.

Other areas due to get a cash injection include the progression of the Galway Transport Strategy and Galway City Centre Traffic Management plan, flood risk assessment and management, expansion of the museum and improvements to the canal network – as well as a €155,000 for city heritage sites.

Just over €27 million is allocated to housing and building, with a further €7 million for development management, which incorporates planning.

Income from rents and parking is forecasted to increase, while burying a loved one could be about to get a lot more expensive, with the Council Executive seeking the approval of councillors to increase plot prices by 10 per cent – a move they estimate would generate €30,000.

Retrofitting of the City Council’s housing stock will enter Phase 2 in 2019, with a Department grant of €500,000 ringfenced to carry out external insulation, internal dry lining and replacement windows and doors for suitable properties among the Council’s over 2,300 units.

The report contains a stark warning about the local authority’s future finances – with Mr McGrath advising that additional funds will have to be raised from 2020 onwards.

“It will be extremely difficult in 2020 and in succeeding years to address the city’s growing financial needs without generating future additional growth in income,” he states.

Budget 2019 makes way for the recruitment of additional staff among the Council’s outdoor staff in roads and parks – with provision made for the replacement of a number of “critical outdoor and indoor posts”.

The list of areas attracting new expenditure includes: river walk and pedestrian bridge repair works (€50,000); event support for Galway 2020 (€400,000); a new entrance at Castle Park (€68,000); restoration of Chapel at Bohermore Cemetery (€23,000); playground equipment replacement (€110,000); a contribution towards the development of Woodquay Park (€15,000); and a grant towards an Amenity Walkway at Ballyloughane (€10,000).

Expenditure on homeless services will increase dramatically by €2.7 million – an increase that will be fully funded by the Department.

Funding for lifeguards at city beaches is also on the rise, with an increase of €56,000 bringing the total projected spend for 2019 to €196,000. This will enable the Council to extend the service period.

Pensions and gratuities are also up by €337,000 to €3.3 million – in anticipation of potential departures as a result of Local Elections in 2019.

Elsewhere, funding has been maintained for the Christmas Park and Ride at Ballybrit (€90,000), continuing Green Leaf environmental projects (€68,000) and the operation of civic buildings including the museum, the Town Hall Theatre and Leisureland (€1.3 million).

Budgeting remains a reserved function of councillors and so the final say on how monies are allocated will be had by local representatives at today’s meeting.