Budget 2025 – recapping the most significant announcements
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 6 minutes read
The budget will be €8.3bn of new money overall – that’s a growth of 6.9 percent on last year.
Let’s look at some at of today’s bigger announcements, broken down into categories.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Cost of Living
– National Childcare Scheme budget to increase 44 percent, leading to full time childcare costs reducing by an average of €1,100 a year.
– €250 electricity credit in two parts – one before the end of the year and one after.
– Minimum wage to rise by 80c to €13.50 an hour from Jan 1st. A full time worker on the minimum wage will see their net income rise by €1,424 every year.
– Two double payments of child benefit will happen in November and December.
– The 9% rate of VAT on gas and electricity is being extended six months to 30th April 2025.
Personal Tax and Allowances
– Main tax credits will increase by 125 euro on personal, employee and earned income.
– Higher rate of tax rises by €2k, to €44k
– Entry rate to 3 percent rate of USC will rise to €27k.
– Increase in the Carer Tax Credit by €150.
– Blind tax credit to increase by €300 euro.
– Inheritance tax increasing from €335k to 400k from a parent.
– Payments to women under the Cervical Check payment scheme will be exempt from tax.
Welfare
– Weekly social protection payments to increase by €12.
– An October and a Christmas social welfare double payment will be made.
– €400 lump sum on the working family payment this year.
– A baby bonus of €420 to be paid for each newborn child.
– Maternity, paternity, adoptive and parents leave rise by €15.
– €300 to those on fuel allowance in November, €200 extra on the living alone allowance, €400 euro to those on carers support grant, disability allowance, blind pension, invalidity pension and domiciliary care allowance.
– Increase to carers allowance disregard to €625 euro for a single person and €1,250 for a couple. Increasing domiciliary care allowance by €20. Increasing carers support grant by €150.
– Enabling carers allowance to be an enabling payment for fuel allowance.
Housing, Property and Renting
– Rent tax credit to rise by €250, to €1,000 and €2,000 for a jointly assessed couple for 2025
– The Help to Buy scheme is being extended until the end of the decade.
– Stamp duty on bulk purchases of homes by investment funds rises from 10 to 15 percent.
– Vacant homes tax to rise from 5 to 7 times the local property tax rate from November.
– €3.2bn in capital funding for housing – including for 10 thousand new social homes.
– €186m to regenerate towns and urban areas, as well as €90m to retrofit 2,500 social homes.
– Increased stamp duty on high value residences. From tonight there will be a 6 percent rate of stamp duty on properties worth more than 1.5m. Rates 1 percent up to €1m, 2 percent of up to €1.5m, 6 percent over €1.5m.
– Pre letting expenses relief for landlords being extended to the end of 2027.
General Infrastructure
– Government has agreed the Apple money – €13bn – should be used across water, electricity, transport and housing as four key pillars.
– Additional €1.7bn euro in 2025 for infrastructure projects including €400m to the National Broadband Plan.
International Protection and Ukrainian Refugees
– 400 additional staff for the International Protection processing system
– €2.1bN for accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.
– €25m for the community recognition fund for those integrating Ukrainian arrivals.
Education
– Free schoolbooks extended to all secondary schools
– Hot school meals programme increases to all primary schools in 2025
– School transport fee reduction and state exam fee waiver will continue.
– 1,600 new special needs assistants and 768 special education teachers to be recruited
– Money to keep schools smartphone free and allow them to buy tech to do that
– €1,000 reduction on student contribution fee. One-off 33 percent in the contribution fee for higher education.
Alcohol and Tobacco
– No increase to alcohol excise duty
– Pack of 20 cigarettes going up by 1 euro – this will bring most popular pack price to €18.05.
– A tax on e-cigarettes will be introduced at a rate of 50c per ml of eliquid. Typical vape has 2ml so average price will go from €8 to €9.23.
Healthcare
– 495 new beds for the health service.
– €336m increase in money for disability services for extra residential care beds, respite, home support hours.
– 600,000 home support hours extra.
– Increased free IVF.
– Free Hormone Replacement Therapy.
Crime, Justice and Defence
– 1,000 new Gardaí and 50 new civilian gardaí.
– 350 extra staff for the Prisons Service.
– 400 extra defence force members in 2025.
– 22 percent increase for investment in military radar and subsea surveillance projects.
– 7m for organisations tackling gender and domestic violence.
Agriculture
— Two billion euro for Agriculture, inc. €30m for a new tillage scheme to support field crops, €10m for animal health measures, €22m for the national sheep welfare scheme, €8m to enhance payment rates on the beef welfare scheme.
– Extension to 2027 of the general stock relief, stock relief for young, trained farmers, and stock relief for registered farm partnerships.
– Flat rate scheme for farmers being raised from 4.8 to 5.1 percent.
– There will be an option for farmers and others who might be impacted by the residential zoned land tax to apply for a 2025 exemption if they want the land re-zoned to reflect work carried out.
Climate
– A €1.5bn package out to 2030 for funding research and higher education skills decarbonisation. This includes €150m increase in core higher education funding.
– €3bn for the climate transition funds. Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, water quality or biodiversity will be looked at.
– Warmer homes grants will reach ten times the funding from 2020 and will meet up to half the cost of energy efficiency upgrades.
Motoring
– The motor insurers insolvency levy will be reduced from 1 percent to 0 percent from 1st Jan.
– Carbon tax will increase on 9th October from €56 to €63.50 for petrol and diesel.
Business
– The exception to allow employers to give employees vouchers or other non-cash rewards is increasing from 1,000 to 1,500 a year
– A new Energy Subsidy Scheme for businesses worth €170m for 39 thousand firms has been agreed.
– Introduction of a partial exemption for foreign dividends for companies.
– Doubling the Employment Investment Incentive from €500k to €1m.
– A new relief for expenses incurred with listing on the Irish or European stock exchange with a cap of €1m.
– The bank levy will be extended for another year with estimated yield of €200m.
– The relief on Benefit in Kind for company cars is being extended for another year.
The post Budget 2025 – recapping the most significant announcements appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Golf Ireland Launches iGolf
New initiative enables golfers who are not members of golf clubs to obtain an official Handicap ...
Interfaith Memorial Service in Ballybrit for deceased patients of Galway University Hospitals
Galway University Hospitals End of Life Care Committee will hold its Interfaith Memorial Service ...
Gardai investigate burglary at childcare centre in Roscam
Gardai in Oranmore are investigating a burglary which took place in the early hours of yesterday ...
County Council urged to support Youth Talent Event in Tuam
Galway County Council are being urged to provide support for a youth talent event in Tuam. The cr...
An Bord Pleanala clears way for controversial telecommunications mast in Monivea
An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a controversial telecommunications mast in Monivea. The ...
New traditional music festival to take place across Galway city and county in November
A new traditional music festival is set to take place in Galway in November. ‘Galway Tradfe...
Approval for expansion of City Bin Co. base in Oranmore
The City Bin Co. has been granted planning permission for a significant expansion of its base in ...
Fitzmaurice move would ignite Galway East battle
The normally predictable constituency of Galway East looks odds-on to become one of the most comp...
Who will fill Ó Cuív’s big boots?
Both main parties are adopting a two-candidate strategy in Galway West in the hope of taking one ...