Budding entrepreneurs from eight Connemara schools participate in companies competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Budding entrepreneurs from eight Connemara schools have participated in a companies competition held in Inverin

An Comórtas Réigiúnach na gComhlachtaí Scoile is organised by Údarás na Gaeltachta and Comhar Creidmheasa Cholm Cille.

Each group had a stand displaying their individual companies and had to present their work to the judges.

Their products such as greeting cards, recipe leaflets and bug hotels are available to buy in their local communities

The winning teams will be competing in a national two day competition to be held next month.

FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan has been speaking to three of the winning teams:

Full list of winners:

Colaiste na bPiarsach – Blaithín Ní Mhainín , Katie Ní Dhonnacha & Hannah Ní Lochnáin

Coláiste Cholmcille – Team Ceardaíocht GD – Eoin Ó Gionnáin & Jamie Ó Diollúin

Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain – Caoimhe Ní Dhonnchú, Lucy Ní Dhomhnaill, Ezra Fhlatharta & Eimear Ní Mháille

Scoil Phobail Mhic Dara, Carna – Pictured are Niamh Grealish, Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI), Micheal Mac Donncha (Comhar Creidmheasa) Conchúr ó Ceallacháin, Fia Ní Cheoinín, Bróna Ní Mhadaoin, David ó Conaire, & Alannah Ní Chlochartaigh

Coláiste Pobal, Rath Cairn, Co.na Mhí – Aoibheann Ní Fhloinn, Róise Nic Uilic, Ana Ní Dhubhda, Luisne Ní Mhonacháin, Niamh O’Sullivan