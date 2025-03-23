Budding engineers and scientists get taste of the ocean’s energy potential

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Up to 800 budding engineers and scientists representing 32 schools across the county marked Engineers Week by exploring the power of the ocean.
They joined in an online event, hosted by Galway Education Centre, to launch “Renewable Ocean Energy – The Power of the Future”, the Marine Institute’s Explorers Education Programme’s new educational resource.
Director of Corporate Services at the Marine Institute Patricia Orme congratulated the Explorers team on the development of their latest renewable ocean energy resources for schools, emphasising the importance of inspiring children about the wonders of engineering and technology in the development of ocean energy for a sustainable future in Ireland and worldwide.
“Engineers, technicians and scientists all around the world are looking to the ocean, which covers over 70% of the planet, as a source of clean and renewable energy,” she said.
“Renewable energy provides opportunities for society to reduce its carbon footprint, move away from reliance on fossil fuels and resulting air pollution, and improve energy security.
“Ireland is ideally located to benefit from our natural marine renewable energy resource and possesses one of the richest wave and tidal energy climates in the world,” she added.
Director of the Galway Education Centre Liam Mitchell said that the Explorers’ launch offered fun interactive activities that teachers can use in the classroom.
“The children loved hearing about the inventions of ocean energy devices inspired by nature and marine animals,” he said.
“They particularly enjoyed learning about the efficient way humpback whales move through the water and how the whale’s fins have inspired the design of propellers and better wind turbine blades.
“They also loved hearing how wave energy devices have been built like sea-snakes that move with the motion of the waves, and even futuristic concepts for machines that move live seaweed.
“The Explorers online event showcased how today’s renewable energy engineers, working with marine scientists and local communities, are using their creativity and innovation to develop groundbreaking solutions for clean energy.
“These stories are inspiring for children to imagine the possibilities of renewable ocean energy devices – powering the future,” Mr Mitchell added.
Teachers can access the cross curricular resources including a teacher’s guide, presentations and lesson plans at “Explorers Renewable Ocean Energy – The Power of the Future” resources on the Explorers Education Programme website: www.explorers.ie.
Pictured: Liam Mitchell, Director, Galway Education Centre, with Cushla Dromgool-Regan and Dr Noirin Burke, Explorers Education Programme, powering up engineering week with the launch of the Marine Institute’s ‘Explorers Renewable Ocean Energy – the Power of the Future’ resources and activities for primary schools. Photo: Garry Kendellen
