Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Brothers of Charity is hoping to build a new special school in the city.
The charity is seeking planning permission for the 3 thousand 600 square metre single-storey school at Woodlands Centre in Renmore.
It would mean revised access to the Woodlands campus and staff and visitor car parking and bus drop-off areas.
A decision is due from the city council in February.
Brothers of Charity hoping to build new school in city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Brothers of Charity is hoping to build a new special school in the city.