This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Brothers of Charity Galway services are to hosting this year’s national advocacy conference for the first time in eight years

The conference will take place in the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe on October 16th

This is the 27th holding of the event and the theme this year is the Power of Choice for everyone supported by the service

The aim is to encourage everyone to use their voice to make their own choices in life.