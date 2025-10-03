Brother of Enoch Burke interrupts Catherine Connolly event at UG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Photo – Paraic Walsh/Facebook

One of Enoch Burke’s younger brothers disrupted an event with presidential candidate and Galway West TD Catherine Connolly last night.

Elijah Burke interrupted a discussion held in a theatre at University of Galway and demanded he be allowed to ask a question in the interest of free speech.

According to the Irish Times, despite being told he could ask a question towards the end of the event, he continued to speak about his brothers incarceration.

Enoch Burke spent over 500 days in prison for breaching various injunctions against his attendance at a school in Westmeath.

Gardaí eventually escorted Elijah Burke from the event.

This is the moment Elijah entered the theatre and questioned Catherine Connolly.