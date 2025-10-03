  • Services

Services

Brother of Enoch Burke interrupts Catherine Connolly event at UG

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Brother of Enoch Burke interrupts Catherine Connolly event at UG
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Photo – Paraic Walsh/Facebook

One of Enoch Burke’s younger brothers disrupted an event with presidential candidate and Galway West TD Catherine Connolly last night.

Elijah Burke interrupted a discussion held in a theatre at University of Galway and demanded he be allowed to ask a question in the interest of free speech.

According to the Irish Times, despite being told he could ask a question towards the end of the event, he continued to speak about his brothers incarceration.

Enoch Burke spent over 500 days in prison for breaching various injunctions against his attendance at a school in Westmeath.

Gardaí eventually escorted Elijah Burke from the event.

This is the moment Elijah entered the theatre and questioned Catherine Connolly.

More like this:
no_space
Five sets of skeletal human remains found at Tuam mother and baby site

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFive sets of historic, skeletal human remains have be...

no_space
Man denies University of Galway burglary

BY RONAN JUDGE A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to burglary at a building on the groun...

no_space
Woman has ‘no explanation’ for unprovoked street attack

By Ronan Judge A 22-year-old woman has "no explanation" for an unprovoked assault on a woman o...

no_space
Woman charged with arson at Galway city house

By Ronan Judge A 21-year-old carer has appeared in court charged with committing arson with in...

no_space
Charlie Byrne's up for An Post Bookshop of the Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCharlie Byrne's in Galway is up for the 'An Post Book...

no_space
'Freedom Wall' to form major part of this year's Galway Cartoon Festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA unique 'Freedom Wall' will form a major part of thi...

no_space
Ten groups in running for takeover of Pálás

By Avril Horan A DECISION on the future of the Pálás Cinema could be in sight by the end of th...

no_space
Concern at new influx to UHG maternity unit

Concerns have been raised that the maternity unit at UHG will be unable to cope due to increased ...

no_space
Magnificent Murtagh produces champion show in claiming World single sculls title

A season that was full of drama had its appropriate denouement in Shanghai at the weekend as Fion...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up