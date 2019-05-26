Broderick unhappy with revamped boundary

Councillor Timmy Broderick has expressed his displeasure with the revamped Ballinasloe electoral area despite topping the poll.

“I would be very critical of how the area is done up. This is another example of rural marginalisation by faceless bureaucrats sitting in Dublin.”

“The constituency now goes from Banagher Bridge to Ballymoe. It is not possible for six people to represent such a vast constituency.”

“It is the people that are being failed, irrespective of me or my colleagues getting a seat. It is the communities on the ground that will suffer.”

The Kilconnell native expressed his delight at being re-elected in an election that he described as being tougher than the previous one in 2014.

“To top the poll for the second time in a row is not something I would have anticipated. It was far more difficult this time. I was fearful for my vote with the revamped boundaries and the emergence of strong Independents.”