Broadband taskforce meeting to go ahead in Ballinasloe despite resignation of Minister Denis Naughten

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Despite this afternoons developments – a national taskforce forum on mobile phone and broadband services will go ahead in Ballinasloe tomorrow.

The event was to be hosted by Communications Minister Denis Naughten and Minister of State Sean Kyne.

The stakeholder forum was established in July 2016 to examine broadband coverage deficits and identify solutions.

It’s been confirmed tomorrows forum at the Shearwater Hotel will go ahead as planned at 10am – despite the resignation of Minister Naughten.

Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne says the rollout of telecommunications infrastructure is a key focus.