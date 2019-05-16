Broadband delivery is a task that must start now

THE Government has been urged this week by a Galway IFA representative to get their €3 billion rural broadband plan up-and-running over the coming weeks and months – with real delivery targets and budgets put in place.

Galway IFA Farm Business Services and Inputs representative, Rose Mary McDonagh, told the Farming Tribune that with such an array of farm administration being conducted online, a modern broadband service was an ‘absolute essential’ for rural Ireland.

“People in rural areas have really been surviving on a trickle of a broadband service that’s often slow, unreliable and just lacking in the capacity to carry out online assignments.

“Yes, we do very much welcome the Government announcement last week that confirmed the go-ahead for a top-class rural broadband service but now it must be matched by real progress on the ground in connecting up rural households and businesses,” said Rose Mary McDonagh.

She said that the IFA would be keeping a very close watch on the roll-out of the service over the coming months to ensure that last week’s public announcement translated into real action on the ground.

