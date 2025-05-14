British business events buyers explore Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Seven Business Events buyers from Britain have been exploring Galway and several other counties, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the visit was to showcase Ireland to the influential buyers, to inspire them to recommend Ireland to their clients for future meetings and incentive travel.

Their itinerary included a food tour of Galway city, a traditional Irish singing and dancing workshop at Stiúideo Cuan and a guided tour of Micil Distillery.

The group also enjoyed learning about Ireland’s boglands at Cnoc Suain in Moycullen.