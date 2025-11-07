  • Services

British Ambassador to Ireland visiting Galway today

The British Ambassador to Ireland is visiting Galway city today.
Throughout the day, Kara Owen will be meeting with the Galway Chamber CEO, Druid’s Artistic Director and the University of Galway President, along with local councillors, TDs, and council staff.
She will make stops at the likes of St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Porter Shed, Druid Theatre, the University campus, and Platform 94.
Kara Owen became British Ambassador to Ireland in September this year, and she previously served as British High Commissioner to Singapore from 2019 to 2024.
Kara is no stranger to Galway or Irish culture, as her husband William Tierney is a Ballinasloe man who served in the Irish Defence Forces and they named one of their daughters Saoirse.

She has also shown off her cúpla focal recently, when she presented her Letter of Credence – which is the process of formally accrediting a diplomat as an ambassador – to President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtarán.

Along with her many stops and meetings throughout today, Kara will be walking through the streets of Galway to greet members of the public.

