British Ambassador to Ireland visiting Galway today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The British Ambassador to Ireland is visiting Galway city today.

Throughout the day, Kara Owen will be meeting with the Galway Chamber CEO, Druid’s Artistic Director and the University of Galway President, along with local councillors, TDs, and council staff.

She will make stops at the likes of St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Porter Shed, Druid Theatre, the University campus, and Platform 94.

Kara Owen became British Ambassador to Ireland in September this year, and she previously served as British High Commissioner to Singapore from 2019 to 2024.

Kara is no stranger to Galway or Irish culture, as her husband William Tierney is a Ballinasloe man who served in the Irish Defence Forces and they named one of their daughters Saoirse.