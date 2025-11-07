British Ambassador highlights strong ties to Galway during city visit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The British Ambassador has highlighted her strong ties to Galway during her City visit today.

Kara Owen, whose husband William Tierney is from Ballinsloe, will meet with the Galway Chamber CEO, Druid’s Artistic Director and the University of Galway President, along with local councillors, TDs, and council staff as part of her visit.

She will also make stops at the likes of St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Porter Shed, Druid Theatre, the University campus, and Platform 94.

Speaking on Galway talks, the Ambassador dove deeper into her connection with Galway.

Photo – Gov UK