Brightening up Winter courtesy of Beethoven

Galway Choral Association, with an orchestra led by the ConTempo String Quartet, will present one of Beethoven’s finest works on Saturday, January 26, at the City’s St Nicholas’s Collegiate Church.

The choir and orchestra will present Beethoven’s Mass in C major, Op. 86, with soloists Sarah Skerritt, Joyce Byrne, Eoin Hynes and Rory Dunne – all under the baton of musical director Norman Duffy. ConTempo will open the concert with performance of Britten’s Third Quartet.

“We’re delighted be performing with ConTempo again” says the Chairperson of Galway Choral Association, Carol Duffy.

“Several of the choir’s early concerts were joint performances, and these links were re-kindled at our 20th anniversary celebration last year.”

Preparing for this concert has been very satisfying, according to the Choral Association’s Musical Director, Norman Duffy.

“Beethoven’s Mass in C is a long-underrated masterpiece and has a directness and emotional content which makes it exciting to conduct. The orchestra we have assembled includes some of Ireland’s finest musicians, while our soloists are professional singers, many of whom have worked with the choir previously.”

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.