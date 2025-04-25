Bright Colours Only a wickedly funny wake show — as Gaeilge

An Taibhdhearc presents Dathanna Geala Amháin (Bright Colours Only), the hilarious Irish wake show that has toured from Belfast to Brazil in a hearse.

The premier of its translation into Irish will run at An Taibhdearc for eight nights at the start of May.

‘Bright Colours Only’ is a wickedly funny one-woman show, resurrected for the Galway Theatre Festival and on tour, featuring Brídín Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh.

Muireann Kelly, Artistic Director, An Taibhdhearc, said: “As the National Irish Language Theatre, it is vital that we tell stories like ‘Bright Colours Only’ — a play that celebrates humour and resilience, and reflects how we are at our best when we come together.

“Stories that come from all parts of this island need to be heard and seen in Irish, both on our stage at An Taibhdhearc and on tour across the North and South of Ireland and abroad.

“Our vision is to produce engaging work in Irish, reflecting who we are today, while providing a home for ambitious Irish language artists and their work. This is the first production in our new season of five events that will take place in 2025, stories about and for all of us, for those who use Irish every day, those learning and the Gaeilge curious.”

Opening in An Taibdhearc, on May 1 and running until May 3, and again from May 6-10, the show will go on tour then, to Amharclann Ghaoth Dhobhair, Donegal; The Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar; Axis Ballymun, Dublin; and Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, Belfast

Bright Colours Only was written by the award-winning Belfast writer and actor Pauline Goldsmith. Her quintessential Irish wake show toured internationally to great acclaim, and now starring Brídín Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh (Katie in Ros na Rún) this dearly departed show is back.

The show was staged by Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc for the 2023 Galway International Arts Festival.

At the time it was the first show for Muireann Kelly as Artistic Director of Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc, when it was staged at Fíbín’s Connemara headquarters in An Tulach as well as in An Taibhdhearc.

Tickets €18/16 (previews €12). English surtitles will be available.

Pictured: Brídín Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh stars in Dathanna Geala Amháin (Bright Colours Only) at An Taibhdhearc next month.