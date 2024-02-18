Bridget celebrates 100 years!

A Clare native who moved across the border to Galway as a child celebrated her centenary this week in fine style – and with family and friends and loads of her beloved traditional music!

Bridget McMahon has been a resident in the Little Flower Nursing home in Labane, Ardrahan, for the past three and a half years, where she has been well looked after by the staff.

And having reached her milestone birthday, she continues to love singing traditional songs and delighting her fellow residents and staff with her wonderful sense of humour.

Bridget was born in Gortaveha, Flagmount, Co Clare, on February 12 1924 to John and Catherine McMahon.

When she was very young, the family moved across the border to Derrawee in South Galway where – alongside her two sisters and one brother – she attended Reyrawer National School.

After leaving school at 14 years of age, Bridget went to work as a domestic in Gort and Limerick. She then moved to Tuam and worked as a cook for the Church of Ireland Bishop John Crozier and his wife.

In the 1950’s she returned home to look after here elderly parents and took over the running of the farm – and in the 1980’s she moved to Kilbeacanty where she remained until moving to the Little Flower Nursing home in Labane, Ardrahan, on July 1 2020.

She often speaks of the changes she saw in her lifetime but has very fond memories of the house dances where her father played the tin whistle, and her mother played the concertina for the many neighbours who joined them for the set dancing. She had and still has a great love of traditional Irish music.

Bridget celebrated her birthday Monday afternoon with traditional music played by Neasa Flaherty and Pat O’ Neill, surrounded by her family, friends and staff of the Little Flower Nursing home.

She has received a lovely congratulatory letter from President Michael D. Higgins and of course a nice cheque which she says she is looking forward to spending.

Bridget is pictured here with her niece Bernadette Mullins.