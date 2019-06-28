Breathnach and Hoade come up trumps at National championships

CONOR Hoade of Galway City Harriers was in superb form as he won the U16 boys pentathlon gold at the National Combined Events championships held last weekend in Santry.

The multi talented Hoade top scored with 4146 points across the five disciplines of hurdles, 800m, shot putt, high jump and long jump to take the National title.

Mathieu Madden, also of GCH, won silver in the U15 boys event with a fine all round performance, with Liam Shaw of Athenry Ac also doing well in fourth place.

In the arduous ten event decathlon, Michael Breathnach of GCH performed superbly as he put in two incredibly consistent days of athletics to win the National title in a competitive senior men’s event.

Eoghan Jennings of GCH was also on the decathlon podium, taking an exclelnt silver medal in the Youth event.

Tailteann Games

Galway were well represented at the historic Tailteann Games, the inter-provincial athletics competition held last Saturday in Santry.

Kyle Moorhead of Calasanctius College and Craughwell AC impressed as he won silver in the steeplechase with a typically strong run.

GCH athletes also competed with distinction in the colours of their schools, with Aoibhe Deeley running superbly to take bronze in the 80m hurdles, Eimear Rowe fourth over 300m, Barry Murphy seventh in the 1500m, and Robert Urquhart also seventh in the 400m.

