Breakthrough offers palliative comfort in familiar surrounds

Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
Maximising the quality of life, protecting independence and guarding the dignity of people receiving palliative care are the driving forces behind a new life-changing medical device that has been developed by a Galway start-up.
CEO of Symphysis, Tim Jones, said it was bearing witness to the challenges faced by those with late-stage cancer, and the issues faced by their clinicians, that led him and his business partner, SymPhysis Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Michelle Tierney, pushing forward with the ‘releaze’ device which has been in development since 2018.
Now, as they seek FDA approval to enter the US market next year, and with a European launch planned for 2027, Tim says they believe this product will really make a difference for people at a time when quality of life is so important.
“A build-up of fluid on the chest is one of the most common issues in late-stage cancer,” explains Tim of what ‘releaze’ seeks to address.
With pleural effusion, patients could have up to three litres of fluid on their lungs, compared to a normal amount of two to three teaspoons, and this causes difficulty in breathing and extreme discomfort.
“It needs to be drained and when it is, that causes unbelievable relief,” he adds.
SymPhysis’ new product enables people to carry out that drainage at home, on their own – with dignity and independence.
“The current technology is that someone would need support from a public health nurse and a loved one and while it’s great that is available, it does limit independence.
“With our product, they can stay at home and they are able to carry out the treatment themselves,” says Tim.
Caption: CEO of Symphysis, Tim Jones, and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Michelle Tierney.
