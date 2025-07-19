BREAKING: Bishop Casey’s remains removed from Cathedral

The remains of Bishop Eamonn Casey have been removed from Galway Cathedral and ‘entrusted to the care of his family’, a statement from the Diocese confirmed this morning (Saturday).

It’s the final chapter in the controversial Bishop’s story, following last year’s RTÉ and Irish Mail on Sunday documentary, examining the Church’s handling of child sexual abuse allegations made against Bishop Casey, who died in 2017.

That led to a host of calls to have his remains removed from their resting place in the Cathedral crypt.

At the time, the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora issued a statement noting that this ‘was a deeply felt matter that affected many people in different ways’.

They appealed ‘for time and space was made to allow for appropriate reflection and consultation’ – and today’s statement reveals the outcome of their deliberations.

“The Diocese would like to thank everyone for their understanding of the situation, for their patience and for their respect as this process was undertaken and brought to a conclusion, reads this morning’s statement.

“Significant consensus emerged around the unique role of a Cathedral as a place of unity rather than division, healing rather than hurt and peace rather than disquiet.

“Now, with the assent and cooperation of members of the late Bishop Eamonn’s family and following prayers for the dead, his mortal remains have been moved from the Cathedral Crypt and entrusted to their care. It is their express wish that the arrangements they have made for Bishop Eamonn’s final resting place remain private.

“The members of Bishop Eamonn’s family involved ask that their earnest desire for privacy be respected at this time.

“We pray that God will continue to draw all those who have been affected by this matter into his healing love,” it concludes.

The documentary entitled ‘Bishop Casey’s Buried Secrets’ which was broadcast on RTÉ One almost exactly a year ago, on July 22, revealed five complaints of child sex abuse against Eamonn Casey, which included evidence from one of those victims, his niece Patricia Donovan.

In an interview on that documentary, she spoke of being raped by her uncle [Bishop Casey] when she was just five years old and of how the abuse had continued over the years. A number of settlements by the Church to other victims were also revealed in the programme.

According to the documentary, the Galway Diocese also confirmed that five people had made complaints of childhood sexual abuse against Bishop Casey in every Irish diocese where he had worked.

That led to an outpouring of demands – dominating RTÉ’s Liveline for a number of days – calling for his remains to be removed from the crypt, which is the final resting place for Galway’s Bishops.

This morning’s announcement shows that this has now come to pass.

Caption: Bishop Eamon Casey.

