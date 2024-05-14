Break-in at business premises in Clifden and Salthill
Gardaí in Clifden are investigating a burglary at a business premises on Market Street
It occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at 3.35
Entry was gained to the premises and a small quantity of alcohol was taken
Meanwhile, Gardaí in Salthill are investigating the theft of cash from a business premises in Upper Salthill
It occurred this day last week (Tuesday the 7th of May) just before 11pm
Gardaí are looking to speak to anybody who observed any suspicious activity in either area to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800666111
