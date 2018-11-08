Brawl footage draws wrong sort of attention

Gardaí have refuted claims they were nowhere to be seen during a vicious brawl on the Dublin Road between two men outside their new regional headquarters which held up heavy Friday afternoon traffic.

Footage of the fight, which was captured by one of the families involved, features children roaring encouragement to their father. It has rocked up over 100,000 views on social media.

Mayor of Galway City Niall McNelis said the video of the scrap was all anybody could talk to him about over the weekend and it had caused untold damage to the reputation of the Travelling community.

“It’s not a clear reflection of Galway, but it’s a clear reflection of the disregard for law and order these two men had. They’ve caused so much damage to their own community at a time it wasn’t needed. To have children in the car roaring at them was disgraceful,” he told the Connacht Tribune.

“It’s just a joke for this to happen outside the police station. It beggars belief. These guys need to be prosecuted – a fight in the middle of the road, stopping traffic? Their cars parked in the bus lanes? It can’t be forgotten about. You can clearly see their faces and their registrations.”

A spokesman for Galway Gardaí stated that a full investigation was underway into the incident, which took place in Murrough, Renmore at about 4pm last Friday.

“Gardaí from our Western Region Garda Headquarters did attend the scene and details were taken and this is now gone to a full investigation,” he stated.

