Brasserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Brasserie on the Corner wins three awards including Restaurant of the Year at Yes Chef awards.
The restaurant also took home Casual Dining of the Year and Seafood Restaurant of the Year.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The awards celebrates Ireland’s culinary excellence and took place in Fairways Hotel in Dundalk.
Programme Director and judge of the YesChef Awards, Nicci Smith said Braisserie on the Corner were exceptional at every level and stage.
The post Brasserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway woman describes frightening ordeal of turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight
Passengers who were on-board a flight that experienced severe turbulence on the way to Dublin say...
Objections to fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks
Objections have been lodged against fresh plans to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks. Pre...
New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland to visit Mountbellew this weekend
New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland, Trevor Mallard, is to attend the All-Ireland Sheep She...
Junior Gaeltacht Minister to announce Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh winners
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne will announce the category winners and overall w...
Two young Galway chefs advance to semi-finals of culinary competition
Two young Galway chefs advance to the semi-finals of The Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year Compe...
Emergency protest to get underway in city over Israeli strike on Rafah
An emergency protest will get underway in the city shortly, in response to the Israeli strike on ...
Transport Infrastructure Ireland accused of turning blind eye to dangerous sections of N84
Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being accused of turning a blind eye to extremely dangerous s...
Braisserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year
Braisserie on the Corner wins three awards including Restaurant of the Year at Yes Chef awards. T...
Road Safety Authority’s child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe
The Road Safety Authority’s free of charge child car seat checking service is coming to Gal...