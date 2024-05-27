Brasserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year

Brasserie on the Corner wins three awards including Restaurant of the Year at Yes Chef awards.

The restaurant also took home Casual Dining of the Year and Seafood Restaurant of the Year.





The awards celebrates Ireland’s culinary excellence and took place in Fairways Hotel in Dundalk.

Programme Director and judge of the YesChef Awards, Nicci Smith said Braisserie on the Corner were exceptional at every level and stage.

