  • Services

Services

Brasserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year

Published:

Brasserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year
Share story:

Brasserie on the Corner wins three awards including Restaurant of the Year at Yes Chef awards.

The restaurant also took home Casual Dining of the Year and Seafood Restaurant of the Year.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The awards celebrates Ireland’s culinary excellence and took place in Fairways Hotel in Dundalk.

Programme Director and judge of the YesChef Awards, Nicci Smith said Braisserie on the Corner were exceptional at every level and stage.

The post Brasserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway woman describes frightening ordeal of turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight

Passengers who were on-board a flight that experienced severe turbulence on the way to Dublin say...

no_space
Objections to fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks

Objections have been lodged against fresh plans to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks. Pre...

no_space
New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland to visit Mountbellew this weekend

New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland, Trevor Mallard, is to attend the All-Ireland Sheep She...

no_space
Junior Gaeltacht Minister to announce Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh winners

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne will announce the category winners and overall w...

no_space
Two young Galway chefs advance to semi-finals of culinary competition

Two young Galway chefs advance to the semi-finals of The Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year Compe...

no_space
Emergency protest to get underway in city over Israeli strike on Rafah

An emergency protest will get underway in the city shortly, in response to the Israeli strike on ...

no_space
Transport Infrastructure Ireland accused of turning blind eye to dangerous sections of N84

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being accused of turning a blind eye to extremely dangerous s...

no_space
Braisserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year

Braisserie on the Corner wins three awards including Restaurant of the Year at Yes Chef awards. T...

no_space
Road Safety Authority’s child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

The Road Safety Authority’s free of charge child car seat checking service is coming to Gal...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up