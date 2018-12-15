Brakes put on Galway driving testing centre move

County councillors have vowed to ‘slam the brakes’ on any attempt to relocate the city’s driving test centre from Westside to Carnmore.

Members of the Connemara Municipal District have said they are opposed to any plans to close Westside Driving Test Centre.

They have agreed to write to the Road Safety Authority outlining their opposition to any such plans, and calling for clarity from the organisation about its intentions for the future of its Westside site.

It follows a notice of motion passed at the latest meeting, proposed by Seósamh Ó Cualáin and seconded by Tomás Ó Curraoin.

Cllr Ó Cualáin said that learner drivers wishing to gain a licence for lorries and buses must now do their test in Carnmore, not Westside.

He agreed with this, but he said motorists should not have to go to Carnmore to obtain a trailer licence – this should remain in Westside.

Cllr Ó Cualáin also questioned whether the moving of driving tests for trucks and buses to Carnmore was part of a long-term plan by the RSA to shut down the Westside centre altogether and move lock stock to Carnmore.

This would be unacceptable to the people of Connemara, he said.

“There’s enough expense in trying to get a licence,” he said, without asking people in Connemara to get to Carnmore for the test.

