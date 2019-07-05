Bradley Bytes: Where’s the solidarity in polluting posters?

Bradley Bytes – A Political Column with Dara Bradley

It is six Fridays ago since voters in Galway went to the polls in the local elections, and over a month since candidates were supposed to have removed their posters from the city’s streetscape.

Nobody appears to have told Solidarity’s Conor Burke of his responsibilities and the requirements for taking down election posters as set out in legislation, however.

Candidates must take down posters seven days after polling day but at least two posters for Burke, a candidate who ran unsuccessfully in Galway City East, adorned city lampposts this week.

Spotted on Tuesday and Wednesday, at Doughiska Road, just up from the railway track, and at the entrance to Lios an Uisce, behind Galway Crystal on the Dublin Road, were posters with images of Burke still smiling down on us from lampposts.

Last we heard the confidence and supply arrangement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was just about intact, and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hadn’t gone to the Áras and called a snap general election.

“Public need not private greed” is the catchphrase on the red posters, urging people to ‘vote 1’ for Conor Burke; and they stick out like sore thumbs, littering the area.

What the public really needs less of, apart from private greed, is Conor Burke election posters.

It’s high time he got off his backside and took them down; and long past time he was slapped with €150 on the spot litter fines from Galway City Council.

Back in Ballyloughane

– where she belongs!

Following on from last week’s column, which highlighted how Galway City Council’s website insinuated Independents Terry O’Flaherty and Declan McDonnell could be a co-habiting couple, both living together at Tara Grove, we can confirm . . . FOR MORE BRADLEY BYTES SEE THIS WEEK’S GALWAY CITY TRIBUNE