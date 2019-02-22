Bradley Bytes: Cat was melodeon as Ceann Comhairle

Bradley Bytes – a sort of political column by Dara Bradley

Anyone who follows Catherine Connolly on social media, knows that she is an able Dáil performer.

Articulate and polished, the Queen of the Claddagh’s contributions to Dáil and Oireachtas Committee debates are usually incisive and informative.

The Independent Galway West TD is well able to lower the blade, too, and can wither a Junior Minister, a Minister, and even An Taoiseach, with facts wrapped up in waspish delivery. The barrister’s training helps.

Connolly’s performances at the Public Accounts Committee have been consistently excellent; it is there she makes politicians and officials squirm about oversights and overspending of public money. She grills better than a George Foreman.

But when poacher turns gamekeeper, it’s a different story. And so, when Catherine was filling in for the Ceann Comhairle during a debate about Labour’s motion of a “Fair Start for Every Child”, it spiralled out of control.

Connolly was powerless to rein in Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae, who looked like he was about to self-combust as he lashed the Labour Party over its record in Government.

Puce with rage, and spewing bile – and quite a few home truths – there was no stopping Healy Rae, who called Brendan Howlin a “blackguard”, a word which is not allowed in Dáil Éireann, according to the rules, and a “hypocrite”.

Brendan was howling about points of order as he sought protection from the Chair, but apart from banging the bell, calling for calm, and threatening to adjourn if they didn’t behave – the other Healy Rae, Michael had joined the fray at this stage – Catherine was struggling to maintain order in an almost empty Dáil chamber.

If we didn’t know better, we’d almost say she was enjoying the roasting the Healy Raes were giving Labour.

But Cat would be well advised to stick to the grilling – and leave the refereeing to those qualified.

This is a preview only. To read more Bradley Bytes, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.