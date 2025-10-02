Tomás in the clear for donor sister’s big day after lifesaving transplant

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
It was a double celebration for the Fahy family of Ballinasloe when their son – six months on from a lifesaving transplant – had his medication tube removed on the same day his big sister graduated with an honours degree, just months after donating her bone marrow.
Now Tomás Ó Brion Fahy is looking forward to returning to Scoil Uí Cheithearnaigh in Ballinasloe at Christmas following his lifesaving transplant at Leeds University Hospital last March.
His sister Róisín, who had been studying environmental science at University of Limerick, donated her bone marrow at St James’ Hospital in Dublin.
Eight-year-old Tomás was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia a year ago after his mam Úna Ní Bhroin noticed some unusual bruising while he was swimming. It’s a condition that affects two in a million people, where the bone marrow does not produce enough red and white cells as well as platelets.
Everything went as well as it could have, reflects Úna. The family spent two months instead of an expected three months in the UK during his recovery before being transferred back to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.
“He reached another milestone when he had his Hickman line removed at the hospital and was feeling so good that we were all able to drive to Limerick for Róisín’s graduation which was fantastic because she also received the Cooperative Education Award for her placement at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),” said Úna.
Caption: Happy family…(from left) Úna, Meadbh, Teegan, Róisín, Tomás and Padraig Fahy, at Róisín’s graduation in UL.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Embrace hearing care as a key part of your overall health plan
By Johane Mouton, Hidden Hearing Clinical Diagnostic Audiologist Your hearing is invaluable; i...
Keeping it reel – friends unite for unique album
Arts Week with Judy Murphy The friendship between Máirín Fahy and Patsy Broderick stretches ba...
Abbeyknockmoy minors hit goal trail in decisive victory
Abbeyknockmoy 5-23 Liam Mellows 4-15 By Ivan Smyth in Carnmore CODY Morrissey’s impressi...
Debate shows Connolly has the real momentum
World of Politics with Harry McGee The Presidential election has been compared to 1990 – prima...
For Us turns out to be an album for everyone
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell The Mayo native’s emotive brand of dance music may have taken ...
More pensioners left with nowhere to go
Homelessness among pensioners in the West of Ireland has more than doubled in three years, sparki...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Typhoid outbreak Seven cases of typhoid fever from the districts of Ballindooley, Ball...
Me and the Big C
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara This will be my last column for a while. Aft...
ANC and livestock payments: key issues in Budget
BUDGET 2026 – to be revealed on Tuesday next, October 7th – will be judged by West of Ireland far...