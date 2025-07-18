BOYLE Sports agrees three-year sponsorship renewal with Galway Races

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

BOYLE Sports and Galway Races have today announced a new three-year sponsorship renewal

It will see the Irish bookmaker remain the title sponsor of Saturday at the Galway Races.

It will continue its sponsorship of the €110,000 day six feature, the BOYLE Sports Handicap Hurdle, and the €17,000 BOYLE Sports Maiden Hurdle.

A change in the racing schedule also sees the bookmaker acquire the naming rights to the €80,000 Galway Tribes Hurdle, previously run on Friday.