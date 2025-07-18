  • Services

Services

BOYLE Sports agrees three-year sponsorship renewal with Galway Races

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

BOYLE Sports agrees three-year sponsorship renewal with Galway Races
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

BOYLE Sports and Galway Races have today announced a new three-year sponsorship renewal

It will see the Irish bookmaker remain the title sponsor of Saturday at the Galway Races.

It will continue its sponsorship of the €110,000 day six feature, the BOYLE Sports Handicap Hurdle, and the €17,000 BOYLE Sports Maiden Hurdle.

A change in the racing schedule also sees the bookmaker acquire the naming rights to the €80,000 Galway Tribes Hurdle, previously run on Friday.

More like this:
no_space
Local and global visitors flock to city for Galway International Arts Festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFrom the heart of Galway city, to the east of the cou...

no_space
Parish of Abbey to honour it's patron saint with community celebration

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe parish of Abbey, in East Galway, will honour St. ...

no_space
Last day of Dáil hears of "major obstacles" to development in Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe last day of the Dáil heard of "major obstacles" t...

no_space
Final refusal for renewed plans for apartment blocks in Newcastle

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA fresh attempt to build new apartment blocks at Newc...

no_space
Call for urgent intervention to save "leaning" tower of Kilmacduagh in South Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for urgent intervention to save the "l...

no_space
Claire Kerrane says she doesn't see Mary Lou McDonald running for President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoscommon Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says she...

no_space
Dáil hears Galway medical card holders told to travel to other counties for dental work

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard it's not good enough that medical ...

no_space
€1.5m in grants for 26 derelict and vacant Galway homes during Q2

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment grants worth €1.5m were paid out during th...

no_space
Public meeting in Monivea over solar farm development

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting will take place in Monivea this even...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up