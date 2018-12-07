Bóthar na dTreabh speed limit set to be increased to 80km/h

Galway City Tribune – The speed limit on a busy link road connecting two of the major arteries into Galway City is set to be increased significantly next year.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is planning to increase the speed limit on Bóthar na dTreabh to 80km/h.

The N6 route, which links the Headford Road Kirwan roundabout with the Tuam Road signalised junction, currently has a speed limit of 50km/h.

Galway City Council Senior Engineer, Uinsinn Finn, confirmed that the planned speed limit increase for that 2.2 kilometres stretch of dual carriageway is one of the changes that will be included in the local authority’s speed limit review for the city that will take place early next year.

Mr Finn, speaking at a public meeting of the city’s Joint Policing Committee at Westside Community Centre, said the public would be invited to make submissions to the speed limit review. He confirmed TII would be recommending increasing the speed limit on the road between the Tuam and Headford roads as part of the review.

