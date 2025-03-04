Boston Scientific’s two-year partnership raises over €350,000 for Galway Simon

The curtain has come down on one of the most successful charity partnerships ever seen in the city – but its legacy will live on for years to come.

Boston Scientific in Galway marked the conclusion of the two-year partnership with Galway Simon Community, celebrating a fundraising total of over €350,000.

A major highlight of the partnership was the donation of a Mobile Health Unit, a retrofitted former ambulance, now serving as a vital healthcare resource.

The vehicle provides medical care, routine health screenings, and minor injury treatments, offering a safe and private space for vulnerable individuals to access essential healthcare services.

Boston Scientific employees, along with their friends and families, have been the driving force behind this collaboration. Many took part in voluntary fundraising initiatives, including the Peak2Peak Challenge, where employees hiked between two mountain peaks in one day, and the Sleep Out for Simon, where volunteers braved the elements overnight to raise awareness of homelessness.

Employees also took part in creative fundraisers such as the End of Summer Games, a team-based fitness challenge held onsite, as well as bake sales, golf tournaments, and quizzes.

“The generosity and dedication of our employees has been truly extraordinary,” said Aidus Curran, Production Director and sponsor of the charity committee at Boston Scientific’s Galway campus.

“Not only have we exceeded our fundraising goals, but employees have gone above and beyond, taking on personal challenges and dedicating their time and energy to make a real, lasting difference in our community,” he said.

CEO of Galway Simon Community Karen Golden thanked all of the employees and their families at Boston Scientific for their friendship and support over the past two years.

“Their commitment and creativity in raising over €350,000 have been inspiring,” she said.

“Our partnership with Boston Scientific demonstrates the impact that companies can make in the communities where their employees live by partnering with local charities,” she added.

While this formal partnership concludes, Boston Scientific remains committed to supporting local initiatives and making a difference in the lives of those most in need.

The Ballybrit-based company will be announcing a new two-year charity partner in the coming weeks after the selection process concludes.

Pictured: Representatives of Boston Scientific’s charity committee present a cheque of over €350,000 to the Galway Simon Community. Pictured are (from left) Denise Ryan (Charity Committee Co-Lead), Michelle Brennan, Aidus Curran (Boston Scientific Production Director & Charity Committee sponsor), Damien Tummon (Charity Committee Co-Lead), Donna Cormican, Fintan Maher (Galway Simon Community), Orla Keady-Giblin (Boston Scientific HR Director), Ciarán Forkan (Chairperson of Galway Simon Community’s Board of Directors), Naiomi Hawkins, Paul O’Halloran and Rebecca Ní Fathartha.