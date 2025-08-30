Boston Scientific workers step out for charity

Boston Scientific, Galway will host a ‘Block Run and Galway Racecourse Walk’ this Sunday, as part of their two-year charity partnership with the National Breast Cancer Research Institute (NBCRI),

For runners, there are a choice of two chip timed events, 5K or 10K around the Boston Scientific site with prizes for the top three finishers, male and female. Walkers have the chance to walk the iconic Galway Racecourse starting from Boston Scientific.

The National Breast Cancer Research Institute, based at the Lambe Institute, University of Galway, funds world-class translational and clinical research, focusing on early detection, biomarker discovery, and post-treatment health and wellbeing.

Chosen by Boston Scientific employees earlier this year, the partnerships aim is to raise over €200,000 in donations for the organisation.

The events start at 10am and are open to Boston Scientific employees and the public who wish to support breast cancer research. Children are also welcome making this a great family day out with refreshments served afterwards.

To take part just register at www.BlockRun.ie – entry to the 10km run is €25, Walk and 5km run are €20 and children can register for €5.

Pictured: Attending the launch of the Boston Scientific ‘Block Run and Galway Racecourse Walk’ in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute (NBCRI) which takes place on Sunday were, Fiona Grady (Boston Scientific), Colm Niland (Boston Scientific), Panna Miko (NBCRI) and Colin Duane (Boston Scientific). Photo: Martina Regan.