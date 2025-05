This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Boston Scientific has won a national award that recognises the strength and impact of its collaborative projects.

The medtech firm employs 6,500 people across three sites in Galway.

It’s now been named the winner of the Collaboration in BioPharmaChem Award at the 2025 Impact Awards.

It recognises how Boston Scientific has driven innovation and growth through successful collaborations with SSPC, the Research Ireland Centre for Pharmaceuticals.