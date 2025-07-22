Boston Scientific staff raise over €100,000 in one-day breast cancer charity climb

Over 200 employees at one of Galway’s gold chip employers scaled new heights recently for a worthy cause – claiming congratulate everyone at Boston Scientific who took on the Peak2Peak Challenge with such passion and commitment.

It was part of a major fundraising challenge organised by the Boston Scientific Galway site to raise over €100,000 for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute (NBCRI).

The event, dubbed the Peak2Peak Challenge, brought together participants from across the site in a record-breaking show of support for breast cancer research.

Each of the 208 participants committed to raising a minimum of €200 – with many far exceeding that target in what is the Galway site’s biggest-ever fundraiser.

Conor Russell, Site Vice-President of Operations, described it as ‘a truly collective success’.

“Having only joined the Galway site last January, this was my first time being involved in an event like this, and I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything quite like it,” he said.

“The energy, positivity, and atmosphere throughout the day made me incredibly proud to be part of this team. Most importantly, the money raised will make a real and lasting difference to the work of NBCRI in advancing breast cancer research.”

The NBCRI was announced as the Galway site’s new two-year charity partner earlier this year.

All proceeds raised over that period will go towards supporting the NBCRI’s Translational Research Program, which focuses on understanding early relapse in breast cancer patients.

Professor Michael Kerin, director of research, NBCRI, congratulated all at Boston Scientific who took on the Peak2Peak Challenge ‘with such passion and commitment’.

“The team’s incredible enthusiasm for our charity partnership is deeply appreciated. Research is at the heart of improving outcomes for Irish women with breast cancer, and the funds raised through this initiative will have an amazing impact on our ability to personalise. enhance and develop our translational research programme.

“It brings us closer to our shared goal of enhancing treatment and survival for women across Ireland and the world,” he added.

“Since NBCRI was named Boston Scientific’s charity partner for 2025/26, the support from management and staff has been phenomenal,” said Caroline Loughnane, chairperson, NBCRI.

“The incredible effort shown by Boston Scientific staff during the Peak2Peak Challenge, demonstrates a remarkable commitment to the cause of advancing breast cancer research.

“These funds will have a meaningful impact on the vital work of our research team at the Lambe Institute, University of Galway whose research is focused on improving treatments and outcomes for breast cancer patients,” she added.

Pictured: Over 200 Boston Scientific employees who scaled Croagh Patrick and Diamond Hill recently to raise funds for National Breast Cancer Research Institute.