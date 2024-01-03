  • Services

Boston Scientific lodges plans for hundreds of new parking spaces at Ballybrit

Published:

Boston Scientific lodges plans for hundreds of new parking spaces at Ballybrit
Boston Scientific is seeking planning permission for hundreds of new parking spaces at the Ballybrit campus.

The plans call for the construction of 2 car parks, providing a total of 550 new spaces, as well as secure motorbike and bike shelters.


City planners are due to make a decision in February.

