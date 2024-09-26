Boston Scientific is celebrating 30 years in operation with a exhibition event at Galway City Museum.

The medical equipment manufacturer based in Ballybrit first began operations in 1994.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It has teamed up with CÚRAM to contribute to the “SUPERHUMAN” exhibition, which highlights Galway’s pivotal role in medical technology innovation.

Boston Scientific is marking its 30 years with a launch this afternoon at Galway City Museum.

The post Boston Scientific launch SUPERHUMAN exhibition at Galway City Museum to mark 30 years appeared first on Galway Bay FM.